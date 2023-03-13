Those, who gave jobs to terrorists, have no right to talk about fair recruitment: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday, in a veiled dig at the opposition parties, stated that those who gave jobs to the terrorists and the members of their families had no moral right to talk about fair recruitment. “How can they, who gave jobs to the terrorists and the members of their families, talk about fair recruitment? What moral right do they, who resorted to one lakh backdoor entries to recruit such people that it has become so difficult for the administration to run its affairs, have to talk about this issue (fair recruitment)? They don't have any ethical right to give moral lessons to others,” he said.
LG Sinha was addressing the gathering after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 155 crore under Jammu Smart City here.
With reference to the ongoing protests against Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, LG Sinha reiterated that his administration was committed to free, fair recruitment in a transparent manner where merit would be the only criterion.
“Some complaints were received which were substantiated and a number of people were found involved. Immediately after malpractices were established, without any delay, the exams were cancelled. The investigation in the case was handed over to the premier investigative agency of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). I believe that the CBI is the best agency, which can conduct (such an) investigation in an effective and credible manner. It (CBI) has arrested many people in this connection," he stated, while referring to the action taken by his government following allegations of malpractices in the conduct of exams for JKP SIs, JEs (and FAAs).
The Lieutenant Governor remarked that the investigation was being carried out in the best possible manner, followed by the strictest possible action.
“I assure you that the long arm of the law will catch the guilty, howsoever, powerful or influential they may be and it will bring them to justice. They will have to pay a price for sure with an exemplary punishment. Following it (scrapping of exams and initiation of action against the guilty), fresh exams were conducted and selections were made in a transparent manner. However, some youth are objecting to it (selection),” he said.
Hinting at ongoing protests against JKSSB, LG Sinha said that deliberate attempts were being made to halt or sabotage the process of recruitment.
Reassuring the youth of J&K about the fairness of exams recently conducted (by the JKSSB), he said, “I'm openly declaring here - anyone who feels or finds some bungling or malpractices in the exams conducted may come forward to share it with us. We take the responsibility to hold a free and fair investigation, fix the accountability and scrap the exam if it (malpractice) is proved at any stage of its (exam's) conduct. We assure stringent action against those who will be proven guilty of it (malpractice) as per the law established under the Constitution. This is our solemn pledge to you.”
However in the same breath, he cautioned the youth against getting swayed away by misplaced notions and vicious propaganda of vested interests.
He assured that recruitment would be made only on the basis of merit with transparency.
“I assure you that merit and transparency will be the sole criteria for jobs. Gone are the days when the jobs would be on sale in the shops and one would need some contacts to procure a (government) job. Hence I caution and appeal to my young friends to have faith in us. If you come across any trace of malpractice in the (recruitment) process just bring it to our notice and rest assured, the guilty, whosoever he is, will not be spared,” the Lieutenant Governor asserted.
“However, don't get carried away by those instigating you with a false narrative as they are the ones who shattered your dreams. They are those people who only looted (the people) either in the name of jobs or land (in the past). Finding no way out to escape the repercussions of their illegal acts now they are provoking people to serve their own ends. So the youth of J&K should remain rest assured, neither any malpractice has occurred in these exams nor will it be allowed. There will be no place for the corrupt in J&K now,” LG Sinha assured.