Those, who gave jobs to terrorists, have no right to talk about fair recruitment: LG

“Some complaints were received which were substantiated and a number of people were found involved. Immediately after malpractices were established, without any delay, the exams were cancelled. The investigation in the case was handed over to the premier investigative agency of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). I believe that the CBI is the best agency, which can conduct (such an) investigation in an effective and credible manner. It (CBI) has arrested many people in this connection," he stated, while referring to the action taken by his government following allegations of malpractices in the conduct of exams for JKP SIs, JEs (and FAAs).

The Lieutenant Governor remarked that the investigation was being carried out in the best possible manner, followed by the strictest possible action.

“I assure you that the long arm of the law will catch the guilty, howsoever, powerful or influential they may be and it will bring them to justice. They will have to pay a price for sure with an exemplary punishment. Following it (scrapping of exams and initiation of action against the guilty), fresh exams were conducted and selections were made in a transparent manner. However, some youth are objecting to it (selection),” he said.

Hinting at ongoing protests against JKSSB, LG Sinha said that deliberate attempts were being made to halt or sabotage the process of recruitment.

Reassuring the youth of J&K about the fairness of exams recently conducted (by the JKSSB), he said, “I'm openly declaring here - anyone who feels or finds some bungling or malpractices in the exams conducted may come forward to share it with us. We take the responsibility to hold a free and fair investigation, fix the accountability and scrap the exam if it (malpractice) is proved at any stage of its (exam's) conduct. We assure stringent action against those who will be proven guilty of it (malpractice) as per the law established under the Constitution. This is our solemn pledge to you.”