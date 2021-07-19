Those who get jabbed become ‘Baahubali’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Vaccine is given in the ‘baahu’ (arm) and those who take it become ‘Baahubali’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday and asserted that over 40 crore people have become ‘Baahubali’ (strong) in the fight against coronavirus.

Addressing reporters ahead of the start of the session, Modi also said the inoculation programme in the country was moving forward at a fast pace.

“Vaccine is given in ‘baahu’ (arm), and those who take it become ‘Baahubali’. The only way to become Baahubali to fight against corona is to get vaccinated. More than 40 crore people have become Bahubali in the fight against coronavirus,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks triggered reactions from netizens, who referred to the South Indian hit movie ‘Baahubali’ which had a very strong protagonist.