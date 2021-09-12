Thousands attend slain policeman’s funeral in Kupwara

Kupwara: A pall of gloom descended on the native village of slain Sub Inspector Arshid Ashraf Mir when his body reached Kalmoona, Vilgam in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to eye witnesses, thousands of people had assembled to participate in the last rites of the slain in his native village Kalmoona. Women were wailing when the body reached the village.

They said that the body reached at about 8pm in Kalmoona.

Arshid was severely injured in an attack by militants in Khanyar area of Srinagar today. He was immediately taken to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries later.

Arshid, a post graduate in Botany had been an outstanding student during his studies. He was appointed two years back in police and was presently posted at Khanyar in Srinagar.

Mohammad Ashraf Mir, father of the slain is devastated by the death of his elder son.

Ashraf, a government teacher, said that he was proud of his son who always “stood for the voice of voiceless”.

“I want to know the fault of my son. What wrong he could have done in his two years of service. I demand that the killers be brought to justice at the earliest,” Mir said.

27-year old Arshid is survived by his parents and three siblings.

Senior police and civil officers remained present during his funeral.