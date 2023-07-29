Thousands participate in Muharram processions in Jammu

Jammu: Thousands of mourners Saturday participated in the main procession of 10th Muharram (Ashura), taken out in old Jammu city to pay homage to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and other martyrs of Karbala.

The procession, which started from Ziarat Peer Mitha, under the auspices of Anjuman-e-Imamia, Jammu, and culminated at Karbala complex Wazarat Road, saw participation of thousands of mourners drawn from different parts of Jammu region.

To ensure security of the mourners, a large number of district Police, and paramilitary personnel were deployed on all the checkpoints, and procession route up to Wazarat Road, Jammu.

En-route the shopkeepers and people from different communities offered water and eatables to the mourners.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abbas Rizvi delivered a brief lecture at a Majlis.