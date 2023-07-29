Thousands participate in Muharram processions in Jammu

Jammu: Thousands of mourners Saturday participated in the main procession of 10th Muharram (Ashura), taken out in old Jammu city to pay homage to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and other martyrs of Karbala.
The procession, which started from Ziarat Peer Mitha, under the auspices of Anjuman-e-Imamia, Jammu, and culminated at Karbala complex Wazarat Road, saw participation of thousands of mourners drawn from different parts of Jammu region.
To ensure security of the mourners, a large number of district Police, and paramilitary personnel were deployed on all the checkpoints, and procession route up to Wazarat Road, Jammu.
En-route the shopkeepers and people from different communities offered water and eatables to the mourners.
Maulana Syed Muhammad Abbas Rizvi delivered a brief lecture at a Majlis.
In his address, Rizvi stressed upon the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS) and the lessons learnt from Karbala.
After passing through the traditional route, the procession culminated at Karbala Complex Wazarat Road, where Rizvi delivered a lecture at the Majlis Sham-e-Ghariban.
Earlier, Anjuman-e-Haidery New Plot also took out a procession from New Plot. It later merged with the main procession at Imam Bargah Sofi Shah Peer Mitha.
Addressing media persons, president of Anjuman-e-Imamia, Jammu Syed Amanat Shah said, “We are the followers of Imam Hussain (AS) and it is our duty to make masses aware about the Karbala as it was not just a war, it was a lesson that taught how to stand against oppression.”
He said, “Karbala is not a battle between individuals but it’s a battle of ideologies.”
Senior journalist and member of advisory committee of Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu, Sohail Kazmi thanked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the administration for their role and support during all the days of Muharram and members of civil society for their participation in the procession.
Vice President of Anjuman-e-Imamia, Syed Afaq Hussain Kazmi said that the battle of Karbala was the only battle in history in which the blood prevailed over the sword. “We should propagate the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS) if we want to succeed in our future endeavours,” he said.
Delivering the vote of thanks, Secretary Anjuman, Prof Sujat Khan said, “We are thankful to all the organisations for extending their full cooperation and support during the procession by installing different stalls as refreshment for the mourners.”
He also thanked Anjuman-e-Haidery New Plot; Anjuman-e-Hussaini Kargil Colony Bhatindi; All Ladakh Muslim Students Association Jammu (ALMSAJ) and other student associations of Kargil and Leh, the administration of Mobilisation Educational and Welfare Society Ladakh (MEWSL) and people from Poonch, Rajouri, Gursai, Surankote, Mandi, Chanderkot, and Kashmir for their participation and for showing exemplary discipline during the procession.