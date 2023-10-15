THREADS UNRAVELLING | Kashmir’s precious Pashmina craft faces decline

Srinagar: Kashmir's treasured Pashmina craft, a symbol of luxury and cultural heritage, is in peril.

The intrusion of machine-made imitations, rampant misbranding, and an onslaught of economic hardships over the past decades have cast a long shadow over the Pashmina craft in Kashmir, pushing it into a relentless state of decline.

Thousands of women, who once skillfully spun their livelihoods from this intricate tradition, now face an uncertain future.

The narrative of Pashmina's decline goes beyond mere economic woes; it signifies the gradual fading of an intricate, timeless legacy that has been the very lifeblood of Kashmir.

The region's economic vitality and the livelihoods of those who depend on this ancient skill are both jeopardised by the looming specter of decline.

Amidst this gloomy scenario, the Kashmir Pashmina Organisation (KPO), a coalition comprising producers, exporters, distributors, merchants, and weavers of Pashmina, has taken up the mantle to breathe new life into this age-old tradition.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, KPO Media Secretary Pervaiz Bhat shared a glimmer of hope.