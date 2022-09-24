Thrust to target source, sinks not just peddler: SIA

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir of J&K Police Saturday said that it was upping the ante against the narcotics dealers and treating them as financiers of terror and organised crime in Kashmir as the trust was to target the source and sinks not just the peddler.

A statement of SIA issued here said that in several searches at multiple locations across Kashmir on Saturday, SIA Kashmir conducted extensive searches at different locations in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam, and Kupwara.

It said that these searches were part of an investigation against narcro-terrorists who were financing terror through smuggling hard drugs from Pakistan and selling it in J&K and other parts of the country.

The statement said that equipped with search warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act (TADA and POTA) Srinagar, house searches were conducted in connection with an investigation of case FIR No 17/2022 under Section 8, 21, and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 13, 17, 18, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and 120-B, 121, and 121-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of Police Station CI-SIA Kashmir.