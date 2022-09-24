Thrust to target source, sinks not just peddler: SIA

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir of J&K Police Saturday said that it was upping the ante against the narcotics dealers and treating them as financiers of terror and organised crime in Kashmir as the trust was to target the source and sinks not just the peddler.
A statement of SIA issued here said that in several searches at multiple locations across Kashmir on Saturday, SIA Kashmir conducted extensive searches at different locations in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam, and Kupwara.
It said that these searches were part of an investigation against narcro-terrorists who were financing terror through smuggling hard drugs from Pakistan and selling it in J&K and other parts of the country.
The statement said that equipped with search warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act (TADA and POTA) Srinagar, house searches were conducted in connection with an investigation of case FIR No 17/2022 under Section 8, 21, and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 13, 17, 18, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and 120-B, 121, and 121-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of Police Station CI-SIA Kashmir.
An SIA source said that the new thrust was to target the source and the sinks, not just the peddler in the middle.
“The SIA intends to take the investigation beyond the border to indict the elements within Pakistan and everyone in the chain within India who make a profit out of it,” the sources said.
The SIA statement said that the case was registered by Police Station CI-SIA (K), Srinagar on receipt of reliable information that a group of persons working as OGWs for different proscribed terrorist organisations under a well-knit criminal conspiracy hatched with the members of the proscribed terrorist organizations were involved in border smuggling of narcotic drugs and substance and the proceeds thereof were passed on to the terrorist organizations for furtherance of terrorist activities in J&K.
It said that during investigation it surfaced that proscribed terrorist organizations across the border to fuel terrorist activities in J&K were adopting various means and methods to provide logistic support to the terrorists in J&K and one of the ways and means was to send consignments of heroin, brown sugar, and other contraband substances worth lakhs of rupees and smuggle it to Kashmir through their OGWs, conduits, supporters and other terrorist sympathisers.
The statement said that these consignments of heroin, brown sugar, other narcotic drugs, and psychotropic substances were being sold in markets or smuggled to other parts of the country for sale, and proceeds of the sale were being ploughed back or passed on to terrorist organisations, terrorists, secessionists, and OGWs to further terrorist and unlawful activities.
It said that during searches, incriminating material including digital weighing machines, cellphones, electronic gadgets, important documents, bank accounts, digital evidence, and other incriminating material having a bearing on the investigation of the case was recovered and seized.
The statement said that the analysis of the data and evidence would follow and leads that emerge would become the basis for further investigation.