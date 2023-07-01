Tight security arrangements in place; yatris elated over Govt’s arrangements

Nunwan: The first batch of Amarnath Yatris left from here towards the Amarnath cave shrine amid tight security arrangements while the yatris were elated with the arrangements made by the J&K government for the yatra.

The first batch of 5753 yatris left the Nunwan base camp early Saturday morning in presence of senior officers of administration, Police, paramilitary forces, and Army. The yatris started the journey, major portions of which include steep climbs and areas with dearth of oxygen.

“The yatra holds immense significance as a holy pilgrimage for us,” Birbhsan Kumar, 27, a devotee from Haryana told Greater Kashmir.

Three other family members including his sister accompany Kumar.

“It is my first trip to Kashmir and arrangements for us are extraordinary,” he said.

His brother, Mohinder Kumar said that he was coming for the yatra for the second time.

“We were greeted by the people and since yesterday we enjoyed the best hospitality,” he said. “This year, arrangements are far better than the previous years. “The efforts of the LG’s administration for the yatra are praiseworthy.”

Darsh Yadav, 40, of Gurgaon said, “I am feeling happy that many enthusiastic yatris are taking the journey. We didn’t expect such a level of security. The situation here is very good. Besides BSF, CRPF, and the J&K Police, locals too are helping us. They have welcomed us as their own guests.”

Some 3-4 times the usual strength of security personnel have been deployed around the yatra routes.

In the base here, the yatris are being asked to follow the precaution advised by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) in letter and spirit.

“We are following the advisory and we appeal to the devotees who intend to come for the yatra to follow it seriously,” said Andresh Kumar, who is accompanying his mother.

A top official, who was present at the base camp, said, “We expect a better feedback rating by yatris on the Rapid Assessment System (RAS) which provides for a feedback of the services provided to the yatris on a scale of 1 to 5.”

He said that extraordinary arrangements had been made to provide quality food to the visiting yatris throughout the yatra route.

“The accommodation and sanitation this year has been improved and we expect a 99 percent rating this year,” he said. “Last year, we received a satisfactory feedback of 89 and 85 percent. The overall experience of 90 percent responders last year remained pleasant and enriching.”