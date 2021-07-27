Time extended for Move employees to vacate accommodation

Jammu: General Administration Department (GAD) on Tuesday extended time period for the Move employees to vacate their residential accommodation, as directed by the Estate department, at Jammu and Srinagar.

The extension was granted for a period of 30 days w.e.f., July 20, 2021.

Notably, the allotments of around 2198 government flats and quarters (1737 in Jammu and 461 in Srinagar) to the move employees were cancelled by the Estates Department in an order issued on June 29, 2021. The employees were told to vacate them within 21 days from the date of issuance of the cancellation order.