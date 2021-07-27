Time extended for Move employees to vacate accommodation

Jammu: General Administration Department (GAD) on Tuesday extended time period for the Move employees to vacate their residential accommodation, as directed by the Estate department, at Jammu and Srinagar.
The extension was granted for a period of 30 days w.e.f., July 20, 2021.
Notably, the allotments of around 2198 government flats and quarters (1737 in Jammu and 461 in Srinagar) to the move employees were cancelled by the Estates Department in an order issued on June 29, 2021. The employees were told to vacate them within 21 days from the date of issuance of the cancellation order.
However, the employees unions had demanded time extension for vacating accommodations in Jammu and Srinagar.
“The time period for vacation of residential accommodation at Jammu and Srinagar ordered vide Government Order No 113-Est of 2021 dated 29.06.2021, is extended further by a period of 30 days with effect from July 20, 2021,” read an order issued by the GAD Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.
Dwivedi directed all the Administrative departments and Heads of the Departments to sanction three days special casual leave in favour of all concerned employees for vacating residential accommodations at Jammu and Srinagar respectively.
“The Estates department shall devise a proper mechanism for issuing hassle free No Objection Certificates (NoCs) and clearances in favour of employees both at Jammu and Srinagar,” the order stated.
The copy of this order was also sent to the Joint Secretary (J&K) Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.