To revolutionise healthcare, J&K Govt to introduce AI in health sector

Srinagar: To revolutionise the healthcare system, the J&K government is planning to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the health sector.

The Health and Medical Education Department, Planning and Development Department, and other stakeholders would work together to ensure the successful integration of AI into the healthcare system.

For fast-tracking the process, the government recently appointed Dr Shafqat Khan, Additional Mission Director of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission in Jammu and Kashmir, as the Nodal Officer for the “Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Analysis of Hospital Management Information System Data”.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Dr Khan said that introducing AI in the health sector in J&K would be a “game changer”.