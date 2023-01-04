To strengthen security grid, Centre rushes additional CRPF companies to Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: To bolster the security grid, the central government has rushed additional companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for deployment in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

As per official sources, eighteen additional companies of CRPF are being deployed in twin districts for launching an effective counter-terrorism offensive in coordination with other forces and also for security of areas with minority population in the backdrop of selective minority killings.

“Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the situation post recent civilian killings in Dangri village of Rajouri. Additional deployment is aimed at strengthening the security grid to make it fool-proof in perfect synergy with other forces working on ground including army and police. Senior CRPF officers, camping in Rajouri, are busy devising a deployment plan for these companies,” sources said.