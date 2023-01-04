To strengthen security grid, Centre rushes additional CRPF companies to Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: To bolster the security grid, the central government has rushed additional companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for deployment in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.
As per official sources, eighteen additional companies of CRPF are being deployed in twin districts for launching an effective counter-terrorism offensive in coordination with other forces and also for security of areas with minority population in the backdrop of selective minority killings.
“Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the situation post recent civilian killings in Dangri village of Rajouri. Additional deployment is aimed at strengthening the security grid to make it fool-proof in perfect synergy with other forces working on ground including army and police. Senior CRPF officers, camping in Rajouri, are busy devising a deployment plan for these companies,” sources said.
“While few CRPF companies have already reached the border districts from the nearby locations, Centre will rush ten more companies,” they added.
Meanwhile, senior CRPF officers, including IG CRPF, visited different areas in Rajouri, where additional deployment is likely to be made. “They along with officers of other forces are strategising a major security plan in terms of deployment of additional companies as per requirement,” sources added.
On the other hand, the security forces continued their massive anti-terrorist operation in more than one dozen villages to hunt down the terrorists involved in the recent attack on people from the minority community in Dangri village.
Senior officers, including Additional Director General of Police Jammu zone Mukesh Singh, are personally monitoring the operation.
This operation was launched during the intervening night of January 1 and 2 after the terrorists entered different houses of the minority community in Dangri village, killing four people and injuring six others.
The next morning, two children were killed and nine others, including seven minors, were injured in an IED explosion that took place in front of a house targetted by the terrorists.
“The anti-terrorist operation has been going on in the area for the last three days. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and CRPF are jointly carrying out this operation in around one dozen villages,” the sources said. The operation, official sources said, was going on at a large scale and more reinforcement was being called in.
"Senior army officers along with the officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF are supervising the operation. Senior formations are being updated daily about the operation,” sources added.