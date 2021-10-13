Top JeM militant killed in Tral encounter

“Encounter has started at Tilwani Mohalla Waggad in the Tral area of Awantipora. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted soon after the encounter broke.

After about hour-long gun-battle, the police said that the militant was killed. “Tral Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another tweet.

Police later identified him as Sham Sofi through yet another tweet, which read as “Top JeM Commander terrorist Sham Sofi killed in Tral encounter: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice.”

Later, a statement, issued by the police quoting IGP Kashmir, said, “Number one amongst local terrorists of JeM was killed. Besides providing logistic support to foreign terrorists of JeM, he was involved in civilian killings and new recruitments.”

“On a specific input generated by Awantipora police regarding the presence of terrorists in Tilwani Mohalla Waggad area of Tral, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora Police, Army and CRPF in the said area,” it said.