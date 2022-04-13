Top officials to visit Srinagar to review Amarnath Yatra preparedness

New Delhi: As the annual Amarnath Yatra is all set to start on June 30 after a gap of two years, the Union Home Secretary accompanied by the Director of the Intelligence Bureau will visit Srinagar on Thursday for a two-day visit to review all arrangements put in place.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and DIB Arvind Kumar are visiting Srinagar to review security arrangements ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine.

The visit gains significance as in the last month, many outsiders have been targeted by terrorists after which the Ministry of Home Affairs asked security agencies operating in J&K to enhance counter-terror operations.