Top security brass lays wreaths

Srinagar: The top brass of the security forces Tuesday laid floral wreaths and paid rich tributes to the CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.
Special Director General of CRPF Daljit Singh Chaudhry led the wreath laying ceremony at the Martyrs Memorial at Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district
Those who laid wreath and paid tributes to slain personnel included General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps Lt Gen A D S Aujla, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IG CRPF (Operations) M S Bhatia, DIG South Kashmir Range Rayees Muhammad Bhat, and Deputy Commissioner Pulwama.
Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry said, “Pulwama martyrs inspire the security forces to work for a terror-free nation. They sacrificed their lives and we are proud of them. Their sacrifices inspire us to make the country terror free.”