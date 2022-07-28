Torrential rains lash Kashmir

Srinagar: Torrential rains continued to lash Kashmir on Wednesday night resulting in damage to residential houses and roads while the Metrological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours and cautioned against flash floods and landslides.

After the heavy spell of rains on Wednesday evening, an intermittent spell of rains continued across Kashmir during the night while various places also witnessed scattered rains on Thursday.

There were also reports of minor cloud bursts in parts of Kashmir.