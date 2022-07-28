Torrential rains lash Kashmir

Srinagar: Torrential rains continued to lash Kashmir on Wednesday night resulting in damage to residential houses and roads while the Metrological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours and cautioned against flash floods and landslides.
After the heavy spell of rains on Wednesday evening, an intermittent spell of rains continued across Kashmir during the night while various places also witnessed scattered rains on Thursday.
There were also reports of minor cloud bursts in parts of Kashmir.
According to reports, three residential houses belonging to Abdul Rashid Dar, Abdul Rashid Rather, and Abdul Gani Bhat were damaged due to landslides in the Rawatpora Khag area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Authorities on Thursday said that they sent a team of officials to ascertain the facts leading to the incident.
Due to the triggering of landslides, the Srinagar-Uri road remained closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic. Officials said landslides blocked the road at several places, especially near Uri.
Officials in the divisional administration said that they were ascertaining losses due to rains in Kashmir.
MeT officials said that in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Thursday, Srinagar received the highest rainfall of 43.9 mm followed by Katra of 34.8 mm, Batote 33.2 mm, Kathua 32.4 mm, Qazigund 30.6 mm, Bhaderwah 27.3 mm, Gulmarg 22.8 mm, Jammu and Pahalgam of 5.2 mm each, Banihal 4.8 mm, Kokernag 1.8 mm, and Kupwara 0.4 mm.
Predicting more precipitation, the MeT officials said that the rainfall in the upper reaches might lead to flash floods, mudslides, and landslides in vulnerable places.
“Please remain cautious and prepared as these events often occur suddenly,” they said in the daily MeT bulletin.
MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 19.4 degrees Celsius against 21.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.
However, the temperature was 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the officials said.
Qazigund recorded a low of 18.6 degrees Celsius against 20.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The temperature was 1.6 degrees Celsius above normal there, the officials said.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 17.1 degrees Celsius against 17.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 3.8 degrees Celsius above normal for the south Kashmir resort.
Kokernag recorded a low of 18.7 degrees Celsius against 18.8 degrees Celsius last night and it was 2.3 degrees Celsius above normal for the place, officials said.
Famed Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 12.6 degrees Celsius against 13.2 degrees Celsius and it was 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal for north Kashmir tourist destination.
Kupwara town saw a low of 19.2 degrees Celsius against 19 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal for the place during this time of the season, the officials said.
Jammu recorded a low of 25.3 degrees Celsius against 25.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.
However, it was 0.1 degrees Celsius above normal for the winter capital, they said.
Banihal recorded a low of 19.4 degrees Celsius, Batote 18.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 22.2 degrees Celsius, and Bhadarwah 19.1 degrees Celsius, the officials said.