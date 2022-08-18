Toshkhana brought under Culture Deptt’s administrative control

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here Thursday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the transfer of administrative control of Toshkhana Organisation from the Hospitality and Protocol Department to the Department of Culture.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the ‘Toshkhana’ houses the royal gifts and antique items of the erstwhile Dogra rulers of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu, the articles of the Toshkhana have been stored at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, whereas the articles in Srinagar have been kept in a locker at Saddar Treasury, Srinagar.