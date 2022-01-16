Tourism amid COVID |Prioritising hospitality over health needs rethinking

“Cases are rising everywhere, in each state but shockingly all roads are leading to Kashmir. Do we want to make Valley, the COVID capital? Hospitality and COVID are a clash” said Kitab. “Rules being bent for tourists and this sector being made an exception is not justified,” says Kitab.

The hoteliers and some tour trade players say “hue and cry” about the continuation of tourism activities is quite unwarranted as the “mass cancellations of travel and tour are being witnessed since January 1, ever since the cases of Omicron started increasing across the country.”

Mushtaq Chaya, president of JK Hoteliers Club said there is almost 50 per cent cancellation of hotel bookings being recorded at present. “We had a lot of hopes on winter tourism especially for January and February in Gulmarg.

Unfortunately, COVID has proved to be a major damp squib. I feel we would be just left with 20 to 30 per cent tourism in weeks to come '' said Chaya. “There should be no debate on why and how the administration is trying to encourage tourism. We hardly will have footfalls to make this a point of debate” said Chaya.