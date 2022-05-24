Tourism Secretary relieved of additional charge

Jammu: The government on Monday relieved J&K Tourism Secretary Sarmad Hafeez of the additional charge of the Culture Department.
As per GAD order, Zubair Ahmad, JKAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has been assigned the additional charge of the Department of Culture, till further orders.
“In the interest of administration, Zubair Ahmad, JKAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Culture Department in addition to his own duties, till further orders, relieving Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department of the additional charge of the post,” read GAD order.