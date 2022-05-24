Tourism vision document explores ‘Naya Ladakh’; rebrands it as sustainable eco-destination

New Delhi: Since the beginning of time, the Himalayas have been an attraction for pilgrims, spiritual pursuits, nature lovers, trade, scientific voyages, adventure sports, and mountaineering. The turbulent rivers are a dream for trekkers, rafters, campers, and mountain climbers.

And Ladakh, the “land of high passes” is the gateway to this heaven. It was inaccessible to the world until the mid-1970s but today, tourism is its most promising sector.

Ladakh is matchless in its biophysical and socio-cultural elements. The Vision Document for Ladakh promotes inclusive growth benefitting the local community.