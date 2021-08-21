Tourist dies due to footbridge collapse in Sonamarg

Ganderbal: A tourist was killed after a temporary footbridge collapsed when she was crossing over it near Thajiwas area in Sonamarg on Saturday.

Sources said the tourist from South India fell into the stream after the bridge collapsed. “She hit the sharp-edged stones in the stream and sustained grievous injuries. She was rushed to Primary Health Centre Sonmarg where she succumbed to her injuries,” they said.

Hospital sources identified her as Sumiti, 54, a resident of Chenai, Tamil Nadu.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that they have started proceeding under section 174 IPC, adding that further investigation is on.