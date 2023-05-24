Tourists from all over the world should visit Kashmir: G20 delegates

Srinagar: On the final day of the three-day event, amid bad weather, the delegates attending the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting visited the renovated Polo View Market in Srinagar.
The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting was held in Srinagar, and the G20 delegates, who were attending, were all praise of Kashmir terming the visit a unique experience and encouraged travellers from all over the world to visit the beautiful locales of the Valley.
The group of G20 representatives could be seen pacing the market, going into various stores, and mingling with the shoppers and locals at the Polo View Market on Wednesday.
Talking to media persons at the Polo View Market, Dutch delegate Y N Bruggeman said he was pleased about visiting Kashmir.
"Visiting this lovely location has been an amazing experience. Here, we ran into a variety of folks. Film tourism in Kashmir has tonnes of promise," Bruggeman said.
According to him, the G20 summit would put Kashmir back on the tourist map.
“The people of Kashmir are lovely. The past three days here have been extremely great for us. Tourists from all over the world should come to this stunning location," Bruggeman said.
Gustavo, a representative from Brazil, said, "I love it, it's a beautiful place, a nice experience, and I'm really enjoying it."
He expressed his appreciation for the kind hospitality of the Kashmiris.
Ambassador of Singapore, Simon Wong, who was among the visitors to the market, said, “Very lovely experience, enjoying it here. Even if it's raining a little bit, we adore living in this ‘Paradise on Earth.’”
Wong said: "Yesterday we did a lot of shopping, and today we intend to do the same."
Additionally, he suggested tourists from all around the world visit Kashmir.
"Being in this market is a unique experience. Naturally, this summit will increase tourism in Kashmir, and as Koreans, we firmly support India's G20 presidency," a delegate from Korea said.
A Nigerian delegate said that Kashmir would benefit more financially from tourism and this G20 summit would help in this direction.
It was the final day of the activities for the third G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) conference in J&K.
International delegates attended the discussions held over the last two days that were centred on tourism and other issues among the G20 nations.
As part of the Smart City concept, Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) renovated the Polo View market in Srinagar's city centre into a luxury pedestrian market.
The local market, which is well known for its exquisite handicrafts and handloom goods, has undergone a stunning transformation that charms both visitors and residents.
Visitors have shown their fervent appreciation for the market's revitalised aesthetic appeal by taking photographs and expressing their thankfulness for the improvement.