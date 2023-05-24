Tourists from all over the world should visit Kashmir: G20 delegates

Srinagar: On the final day of the three-day event, amid bad weather, the delegates attending the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting visited the renovated Polo View Market in Srinagar.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting was held in Srinagar, and the G20 delegates, who were attending, were all praise of Kashmir terming the visit a unique experience and encouraged travellers from all over the world to visit the beautiful locales of the Valley.

The group of G20 representatives could be seen pacing the market, going into various stores, and mingling with the shoppers and locals at the Polo View Market on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons at the Polo View Market, Dutch delegate Y N Bruggeman said he was pleased about visiting Kashmir.

"Visiting this lovely location has been an amazing experience. Here, we ran into a variety of folks. Film tourism in Kashmir has tonnes of promise," Bruggeman said.

According to him, the G20 summit would put Kashmir back on the tourist map.