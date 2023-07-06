Tourists trickle to offbeat destinations in south Kashmir

Anantnag: As Kashmir witnesses a tourist boom with all major attractions - Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg jam-packed, visitors are slowly turning to offbeat scenic destinations.

Among them is Kokernag in the heart of Brengi Valley, known for its freshwater springs, virgin forests, and Brengi stream, a major tributary of River Jhelum.

The water of its springs is believed to stimulate the digestive mechanism in humans.

The botanical garden and Asia’s largest trout fish farm, remain the major attraction in Kokernag.

It is connected on one side to Achabal and on another side to Daksum and Sinthan Top bought under Kokernag Development Authority (KDA) in the year 2005-06.

However, the eco-friendly but inadequate infrastructure is preventing visitors from night stay and enjoying the mesmerising scenic beauty.

“I have been to Kashmir several times but always confined my tour plan to Srinagar, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg. However, this time, a local friend convinced me to visit Kokernag, Daksum, and Sinthan Top. So, I, along with my family, decided to go for a day trip. Even though we left early in the morning from Srinagar, it took us 2 hours to reach Kokernag and then 3 more hours to reach Sinthan Top. Its beauty fascinated me. However, due to the paucity of time, we barely stayed at Achabal and, Kokernag botanical gardens, Daksum and Sinthan Top,” says Satish Patel of Mumbai.