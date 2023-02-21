Track-laying work on world’s highest railway bridge starts

Jammu: The Northern Railways’ engineers Tuesday kick-started the track laying work on world’s highest railway bridge on Chenab in Reasi district, as a part of its prestigious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

Announcing this, Konkan Railways stated, “On completion, the bridge will be a game changer for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways on its official Twitter handle also described the beginning of “track laying work on Chenab bridge” as “another milestone in the USBRL project.”

“Once completed, this bridge will open up new possibilities for the remote regions of Jammu and Kashmir,” it shared the tweet with a collage of pictures vis-a-vis track laying work in progress.

Earlier on January 16, the Ministry of Railways had hinted at the possibility of early completion of this long-awaited project while mentioning that with an overall progress of 90 percent - connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari was “almost there.”