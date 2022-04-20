Traffic congestion outside Srinagar Airport costs passengers crucial travel time

Srinagar: As the daily number of passenger arrivals and departures at the Srinagar International Airport has been crossing a total of 12,000 to 15,000 since the last few weeks, owing to a huge tourist rush, traffic snarls on the stretch between Humhama junction to the aerodrome drop gate has also grown with each passing day.

Air travellers and other commuters who visit the Srinagar Airport, to either pick up or drop passengers, told Greater Kashmir that an additional travel time of almost 45 minutes to 1 hour is lost due to the traffic jams and congestion from the Humhama junction to the airport drop gate.