Traffic cop among 2 dead in Srinagar accident, 1 injured

Srinagar: A traffic policeman was among two persons dead in a major road accident in Maloora, Shalteng area of Srinagar on Monday.

Police said that the accident occurred Monday afternoon, leaving two persons dead and one injured.

It said that the accident happened when a load carrier, a tipper, and a car crashed, resulting in the death of two persons and injuring one person.

Police said that among the dead included a traffic policeman Zahoor Ahmad Khan of Pattan, Baramulla.

Another person who died in the accident has been identified as load carrier driver Javaid Ahmad Bhat alias Zahid of Maloora.

The tipper driver, identified as Muhammad Yousuf, was also injured in the accident.