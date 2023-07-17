Traffic cop among 2 dead in Srinagar accident, 1 injured

Srinagar: A traffic policeman was among two persons dead in a major road accident in Maloora, Shalteng area of Srinagar on Monday.
Police said that the accident occurred Monday afternoon, leaving two persons dead and one injured.
It said that the accident happened when a load carrier, a tipper, and a car crashed, resulting in the death of two persons and injuring one person.
Police said that among the dead included a traffic policeman Zahoor Ahmad Khan of Pattan, Baramulla.
Another person who died in the accident has been identified as load carrier driver Javaid Ahmad Bhat alias Zahid of Maloora.
The tipper driver, identified as Muhammad Yousuf, was also injured in the accident.
“As per initial reports, the tipper collided with the load carrier and a car when its brakes failed. A case under FIR No 42/2023 at Shalteng Police Station has been registered in this regard,” Police said.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in an official statement issued here expressed grief over the accident.
In a condolence message, the LG said, “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Srinagar. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. I pay my homage to SPO Zahoor Ahmad Khan who lost his life in the line of duty. I have instructed the authorities to provide all necessary assistance to the bereaved families.”