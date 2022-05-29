Traffic cop killed; 5 injured in Poonch accident

Poonch: A Traffic policeman was killed while five other members of his family were injured as the car they were travelling in, fell into a stream in Kalai area of Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

As per the officials, the car, bearing registration number JK12-6814, was on its way from Poonch towards Surankote when at around 0800 hours the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the stream.