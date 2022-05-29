Traffic cop killed; 5 injured in Poonch accident

Poonch: A Traffic policeman was killed while five other members of his family were injured as the car they were travelling in, fell into a stream in Kalai area of Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.
As per the officials, the car, bearing registration number JK12-6814, was on its way from Poonch towards Surankote when at around 0800 hours the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the stream.
In the incident, a constable of J&K Traffic Police identified as Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, son of Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Bedar Mandi, deployed with Traffic Police Rural Jammu died on the spot while five other members of his family were injured and were said to be critical.
The injured were identified as Ghulam Qadir, son of Ahmed Sheikh; Naseem Akhter, 16, daughter of Abdul Rashid; Afreen Kouser, 7, daughter of Ghulam Qadir; Gulzar Ahmed, 17, son of Bashir Ahmad and Gulshan Akhter, 21, daughter of Bashir Ahmed- all residents of village Bedar Mandi.
The body of the deceased cop was taken to local hospital where medico legal formalities were conducted and later the body was handed over to the family for last rites.