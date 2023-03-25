Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Following incessant rains, the movement of vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for several hours due to multiple landslides between Ramban and Banihal on Saturday.

The traffic authorities said that the highway was closed on Friday midnight for every type of traffic after incessant rains that lashed the area and triggered land and mudslides at various places on the highway left no option for the authorities except to close the highway for vehicular traffic between Ramban and Banihal to save lives and property on the highway.

They said that the road restoration work was started after an improvement was observed in the weather on Saturday morning with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) pressing into service sophisticated machinery for clearing the landslides on the Mehar-Cafeteria, Seri, Shalgari and other places and traffic resumed in the afternoon.