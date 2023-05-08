Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Due to inclement weather and heavy rains, vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for more than 10 hours on Monday.

Traffic authorities said that following overnight rains up to 5 pm on Monday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 10 hours and 34 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 55 minutes due to mudslides and shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban, for 31 minutes at Dalwass near Nashri tunnel, for 1 hour and 33 minutes at Shalgari, and for 1 hour and 15 minutes at Chinar Point area of Banihal.

The traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 20 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.