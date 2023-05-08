Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Due to inclement weather and heavy rains, vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for more than 10 hours on Monday.
Traffic authorities said that following overnight rains up to 5 pm on Monday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 10 hours and 34 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 55 minutes due to mudslides and shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban, for 31 minutes at Dalwass near Nashri tunnel, for 1 hour and 33 minutes at Shalgari, and for 1 hour and 15 minutes at Chinar Point area of Banihal.
The traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 20 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of heavy vehicles and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock through the highway in Ramban district.
The traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) plied on either side of the highway during the day.
They said that Heavy Motors Vehicles (HMVs) released late in the evening from Qazigund, Kashmir, and truck yard Banihal were heading towards Jammu without any interruption.
The traffic officials said that the road was slippery but open for traffic.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police Headquarters issued an advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to move on both sides of the highway.
Since Jammu-bound HMVs could not be released from Qazigund, Kashmir on Monday as the tail of the Kashmir-bound convoy delayed it, subject to fair weather and good road conditions, HMVs would be allowed to move towards Jammu on Tuesday too.