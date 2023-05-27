Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for around eight and a half hours on Saturday.
Massive traffic congestion was witnessed at various places between the Nashri and Ramsu stretches of the highway on Saturday morning.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Saturday, the highway remained blocked for 8 hours and 26 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 40 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar Cafeteria, for 2 hours at Cafeteria-Mehar and Sherbibi due to road maintenance work, and for 4 hours and 46 minutes due to the closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of 10 Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.
They said that HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir in the afternoon crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector towards Jammu in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Sunday morning.