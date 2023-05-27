Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for around eight and a half hours on Saturday.

Massive traffic congestion was witnessed at various places between the Nashri and Ramsu stretches of the highway on Saturday morning.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Saturday, the highway remained blocked for 8 hours and 26 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 40 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar Cafeteria, for 2 hours at Cafeteria-Mehar and Sherbibi due to road maintenance work, and for 4 hours and 46 minutes due to the closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel.