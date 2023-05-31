Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for several hours due to mudslides and shooting stones caused due to intermittent rains that were lashing between Nashri and Banihal sectors for the last two days.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 16 hours and 27 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 10 hours and 17 minutes due to a mudslide at Dalwass near Nashri and for 6 hours and 10 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.