Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The free flow of vehicular traffic was disrupted on the Sringar-Jammu National Highway on Monday.

The flow of traffic was disrupted at several occasions due to traffic congestion on the Udhampur-Chenani sector and due to single lane road stretch at Dalwass near Nashri and on the Mehar Cafeteria stretch, and at various places between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic at Dalwass and Mehar said that vehicles were being cleared in a one-by-one mode due to the single-lane road at Dalwass and on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.

They said that the highway was open but the movement of traffic was slow at Dalwass and other places.