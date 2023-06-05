Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The free flow of vehicular traffic was disrupted on the Sringar-Jammu National Highway on Monday.
The flow of traffic was disrupted at several occasions due to traffic congestion on the Udhampur-Chenani sector and due to single lane road stretch at Dalwass near Nashri and on the Mehar Cafeteria stretch, and at various places between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic at Dalwass and Mehar said that vehicles were being cleared in a one-by-one mode due to the single-lane road at Dalwass and on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.
They said that the highway was open but the movement of traffic was slow at Dalwass and other places.
The traffic officials said that people had been advised to follow lane discipline.
However, drivers and commuters complained that they remained stuck in traffic congestions between Chenani and Udhampur and Nashri and Ramban in the morning and at various places between Ramban and Banihal sectors of the highway in the afternoon and evening.
They said that the vehicles were moving at a snail’s pace.
A commuter Abdul Majeed said that he started his journey at 8 am from Udhampur and reached Ramban at 3 pm.
He said that his taxi remained stuck in traffic congestions at various places between Udhampur and Ramban.
People of Nashri, Chanderkote, Ramban, Seri, Digdool, Magarkote, and Ramsu expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of road stretches of the highway passing through various areas of the hilly district.
They said contractor companies engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) were responsible for upkeep of the highway but had failed to take mandatory maintenance and repair work of the highway passing through the district.
They said ditches, potholes, and poor condition of the road stretches remained the main problem for commuters, drivers, and road users.
A Traffic Police official said that despite a fresh spell of rain Monday afternoon, the highway remained open.
He said that Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) were crossing the Nashri-Ramban stretch in a regulated manner and were heading towards Kashmir although at a slow pace.