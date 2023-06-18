Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic but traffic congestion was witnessed between the Nashri and Banihal sectors on Sunday.

Both Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) remained stuck in long queues at intervals and the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

Officials said that a few trucks broke down on the highway, causing traffic congestion.

They said that upgradation of the road and narrow stretches at a few places on the highway also hindered the flow of traffic.

Officials said traffic was being cleared on a one-way basis on the narrow stretches due to which vehicles remained stuck in long queues for some time.

Traffic officials in Ramban said that a huge presence of traffic was witnessed on the highway.