Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH after apple-laden truck overturns

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement was disrupted for over an hour after an apple-laden truck overturned on Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH 44) on Monday morning.

Traffic officials said, “Due to a road accident, vehicular traffic remained suspended for more than one hour at Nachlana between Ramsu and Banihal on Srinagar Jammu NH-44 this morning.”

Police officials said, “Following a brief spell of rain and slippery road conditions, a Jammu bound apple-laden truck, bearing registration number JK01K-9698, overturned on the road at Nachlana area Ramsu due to which the vehicular traffic movement remained suspended for one hour and ten minutes. The driver and his helper sustained minor injuries in this accident.”

They said that later apple cartons were unloaded from the truck. “Truck was removed from the road with the help of a crane and traffic resumed on the highway,” they added.