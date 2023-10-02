Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH after apple-laden truck overturns

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement was disrupted for over an hour after an apple-laden truck overturned on Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH 44) on Monday morning.
Traffic officials said, “Due to a road accident, vehicular traffic remained suspended for more than one hour at Nachlana between Ramsu and Banihal on Srinagar Jammu NH-44 this morning.”
Police officials said, “Following a brief spell of rain and slippery road conditions, a Jammu bound apple-laden truck, bearing registration number JK01K-9698, overturned on the road at Nachlana area Ramsu due to which the vehicular traffic movement remained suspended for one hour and ten minutes. The driver and his helper sustained minor injuries in this accident.”
They said that later apple cartons were unloaded from the truck. “Truck was removed from the road with the help of a crane and traffic resumed on the highway,” they added.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam said, “The truck involved in the accident was pushed to the side with the help of a crane and traffic was resumed on the highway.”
Traffic authorities said that besides this accident at Nachlana, slow traffic movement was observed on the highway due to the breakdown of eleven heavy vehicles; large-scale movement of nomads with their livestock and single-lane road stretches at Dalwass and Mehar-Cafeteria between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.
Traffic officials in Ramban said, “Despite disruption, hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles crossed the Ramban-Banihal sector towards their respective destinations in a regulated manner.”
Meanwhile, traffic authorities issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side of Srinagar Jammu NH-44.
They advised commuters and vehicle operators to follow lane discipline and desist from overloading.