Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH for over 15 hours

Ramban: Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained disrupted for over 15 hours on Saturday, traffic authorities said.

They said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Saturday, the highway remained blocked for 15 hours and 15 minutes.

The traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 14 hours and 22 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 20 minutes due to the filling of potholes at Mehar, Ramban, and for 33 minutes due to the overturning of a mini-bus in the middle of the road at Dalwass slide near Nashri.

The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock at various places between Nashri and Banihal.

The traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that the highway was through for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs).