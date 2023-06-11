Traffic disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Sunday.

However, officials said vehicular traffic on the highway remained slow due breakdown of a few HMVs and a single-lane road stretch at Dalwass and other places.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 7 hours and 26 minutes.

The highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 14 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel for 2 hours and 32 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, and 40 minutes due to the macadamisation of the road stretch at Wagon Sherbibi area of Baniha.