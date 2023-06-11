Traffic disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Sunday.
However, officials said vehicular traffic on the highway remained slow due breakdown of a few HMVs and a single-lane road stretch at Dalwass and other places.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 7 hours and 26 minutes.
The highway remained blocked for 4 hours and 14 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel for 2 hours and 32 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, and 40 minutes due to the macadamisation of the road stretch at Wagon Sherbibi area of Baniha.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of six HMVs and a single-lane road stretch at Dalwass near Nashri.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations during the day.
They said that the HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur crossed the Chanderkote, Banihal sector toward Kashmir at a slow pace on the highway.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on NH-44 on Monday morning.