Traffic disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for several hours due to rolling stones at Mehar, Ramban on Sunday.

Vehicular traffic on both sides of the highway remained disrupted between the two capital cities of J&K for several hours due to the triggering of debris and shooting stones at Mehar ahead of Ramban town due to which Kashmir-bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) remained stranded and stuck in long queues between Mehar-Nashri sector of the highway till 7 pm.