Traffic disrupted on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: The free flow of vehicular traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted due to intermittent rolling stones at Mehar and single-lane road stretch at Dalwass between Nashri and Ramban on Sunday.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic at Nashri and Mehar said that the vehicles were being cleared on a one-by-one mode due to the single-lane road at Dalwass and due to the intermittent triggering of shooting stones on Mehar Cafeteria stretch ahead of Ramban.

SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that intermittent shooting stones and slide at Mehar and hardly space of a single-lane road due to the sinking of land at Dalwass led to the heavy pressure of vehicles on the highway on Sunday.

She said that the Traffic Police personnel were on the job to ensure no loss of life or damage to vehicles occurring en route.