Traffic from both sides of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway today

Ramban: Traffic Police department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that “subject to fair weather and good road conditions Light Motor Vehicles would be allowed to move on the both sides of Srinagar- Jammu National Highway."
However, heavy load carriers shall be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway Monday morning, the advisory added.
“The cut off timing has been fixed for LMVs from Qazigund towards Jammu 8 am to 1 pm whereas cut off timing for Kashmir bound LMVs, private cars from Nagrota Jammu is fixed as 7 am to 12 pm and from Jakani Udhampur 8 am to 1 pm on Monday” the advisory said.