Traffic jams on highway irk commuters

Hundreds of vehicles- both light motor vehicles and Heavy Motor Vehicles remained stuck for hours together during the day in traffic jams on the highway between Chanderkote and Seri.

Local commuters preferred to de-board from their vehicles for covering their destinations on foot. Drivers and commuters complained that traffic jams have become a routine matter on the highway despite the fact authorities are announcing plying of one way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles on the Highway .

They said commuters were apprehensive and fearing more and worse traffic jams in coming days as the herds of nomads has begin to travel on the highway from the plains of Jammu to the upper reaches of the Kashmir valley.