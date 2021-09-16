Traffic jams on Srinagar-Jammu NH irk commuters

Ramban: Traffic snarls on various narrow road stretches of the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway on Thursday caused huge inconvenience to commuters. Traffic gridlocks were witnessed between Nashri-Ramban and Ramban-Banihal sector especially at Mehar, Chamba Seri, Marog, Panthyal on the highway.

Both trucks and passenger vehicles remained stuck in long queues during morning and afternoon hours on the national highway. Aggrieved commuters alleged that heavy vehicles, including trucks were being permitted to move on the highway against the daily traffic advisory, slowing down normal traffic movement.

A traffic police official deployed for regulating traffic at Kelamorh told Greater Kashmir that there are several narrow road stretches between Ramban and Banihal , where only one vehicle can cross at a time. He said traffic jams were being seen mostly on these stretches. “ Two heavy vehicles attempted to cross one such narrow road stretch at the same time and were stuck, which led to the traffic disruption” the official said. The ongoing work on the existing two-lane road of the national highway is also causing roadblocks for smooth movement of traffic at many places between Nashri to Banihal. “The narrow roads don't allow movement of two vehicles at a time. If any driver attempts to cross these narrow stretches, it causes a gridlock” a Traffic police officer said. Traffic authorities said cops were deployed at bottlenecks for the smooth flow of traffic on the highway.