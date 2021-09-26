Traffic mess at Qazigund toll plaza

Anantnag: The traffic mess on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Qazigund has become a concern for the truckers who allege that the apples laden in their vehicles for export are getting rotten.

The truckers alleged that their vehicles are made to halt for several hours and at times for days at the toll plaza set up ahead of Qazigund-Banihal tunnel.

“We expected the tunnel thrown open recently would end our woes vis-à-vis the traffic mess to a great extent, but it has worsened the situation. It takes us days to reach Jammu via NH44,” Rayees Ahmad, a trucker, stuck at the toll plaza Qazigund for the last two days told Greater Kashmir.

The fruit-laden trucks bear the major brunt of this traffic halt. “The fruit should reach the destination without any delay but it takes us days together due to which we are incurring losses,” another trucker Ishfaq Ahmad who is carrying a stock of apples outside Kashmir, said.