Traffic on highway from both sides today

Ramban: Despite rains since Wednesday evening, Srinagar- Jammu National Highway was through for vehicular traffic, while traffic will be allowed to move from both sides of the road on Friday. The stone and mud clearance operation was underway to make the road traffic worthy.
Meanwhile, in view of the inclement weather warning issued by Indian Meteorological Department for Friday, Traffic Police in its fresh advisory has advised commuters “not to undertake journey without confirming the status of road from Traffic Control Units Jammu Udhampur Ramban and Srinagar on Friday.”
However, subject to fair weather and better road conditions Light Motor Vehicles private cars shall be allowed to move on either sides of National Highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) would be allowed to move towards Jammu on Friday, the traffic advisory said.
The cut off timings for Jammu-bound passengers light medium vehicle has been fixed as 9 am to 1 pm.
The cut off timing for Srinagar- bound LMVs from Nagrota Jammu has been fixed as 8 am to 12 noon and from Jakhani Udhampur 9 am to 1 pm. The officials said Heavy Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move towards Jammu on Friday.