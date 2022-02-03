Traffic on highway from both sides today

Ramban: Despite rains since Wednesday evening, Srinagar- Jammu National Highway was through for vehicular traffic, while traffic will be allowed to move from both sides of the road on Friday. The stone and mud clearance operation was underway to make the road traffic worthy.

Meanwhile, in view of the inclement weather warning issued by Indian Meteorological Department for Friday, Traffic Police in its fresh advisory has advised commuters “not to undertake journey without confirming the status of road from Traffic Control Units Jammu Udhampur Ramban and Srinagar on Friday.”