Traffic on National Highway to resume today

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained suspended for repairs and maintenance works on Wednesday.

The vehicular traffic on strategic highway remained suspended since 5 am this morning. An officer from Traffic police National Highway Ramban informed Greater Kashmir that the vehicular movement was stopped at Qazigund and Jakhaini at Udhampur.

The companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) pressed their men and machinery at various places between Nashri and Banihal for blacktopping and other maintenance works.

They also carried out execution works at various four lane construction sites. Local public transport vehicles plied as usual between Batote-Ramban and Ramban-Banihal sector of highway.

The vehicular traffic will resume Thursday morning between Qazigund and Udhampur segment of highway.

As per an advisory issued by traffic police J&K, subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed from both sides whereas heavy motor vehicles viz., trucks will be allowed from Jakhaini in Udhampur towards Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday.