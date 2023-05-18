Traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH disrupted for 12 hours

Ramban: Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for more than 12 hours due to road maintenance works at Dalwass, Ramban, and the closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel on Thursday.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the highway remained blocked for 7 hours and 10 minutes due to the road restoration work at Dalwass near Nashri and in Ramban town for 40 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar area of Ramban and 4 hours and 25 minutes due to closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of eight Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
The traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations during the day.
They said HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur crossed the Chanderkote, Banihal sector toward Kashmir at a slow pace.
Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police, National Highway, Ramban, Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that following rain that lashed Ramban, intermittent shooting stones started at Mehar, Ramban.
She advised the commuters and the vehicle operators to drive cautiously on the highway.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Friday morning.