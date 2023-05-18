Traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH disrupted for 12 hours

Ramban: Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for more than 12 hours due to road maintenance works at Dalwass, Ramban, and the closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel on Thursday.

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the highway remained blocked for 7 hours and 10 minutes due to the road restoration work at Dalwass near Nashri and in Ramban town for 40 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar area of Ramban and 4 hours and 25 minutes due to closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of eight Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.