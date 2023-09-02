Traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH resumes after 8 hours

Ramban: The movement of traffic resumed after remaining suspended for eight hours for excavation and road repair works at Dalwass near Nashri on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Saturday.
Traffic officials said that vehicular traffic resumed after scheduled repair work was completed by the concerned road maintenance agency National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at Dalwass on Saturday morning on the highway.
They said that the highway, after remaining open for a brief period, was blocked again due to a landslide at Dalwass Nashri.
They said men and machinery of NHAI stationed at Dalwass cleared the landslide and debris and the highway was partially restored on Saturday morning.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow at Dalwass, Cafeteria Mehar, Ramban, Seri, and other places due to single carriageways between Nashri and Banihal.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam while updating about the status of the highway wrote on social media that the highway had been partially restored, and regulated movement of traffic was going on.
People have been advised to follow lane discipline.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said that after clearing the stranded traffic, routine two-way traffic was restored on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh traffic advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, light, medium, and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway on Sunday.