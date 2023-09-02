Traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH resumes after 8 hours

Ramban: The movement of traffic resumed after remaining suspended for eight hours for excavation and road repair works at Dalwass near Nashri on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Saturday.

Traffic officials said that vehicular traffic resumed after scheduled repair work was completed by the concerned road maintenance agency National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at Dalwass on Saturday morning on the highway.

They said that the highway, after remaining open for a brief period, was blocked again due to a landslide at Dalwass Nashri.

They said men and machinery of NHAI stationed at Dalwass cleared the landslide and debris and the highway was partially restored on Saturday morning.