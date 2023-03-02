Traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH to remain suspended for road maintenance

Ramban: Vehicular traffic would remain suspended on either side of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for necessary repair and maintenance works on Friday, traffic authorities said Thursday.

They said vehicular traffic would remain suspended between Chenani-Nashri to Banihal-Qazigund tunnels from Friday 6 am till Saturday 6 am.

They said another traffic dry day would be observed on March 10.

The government has already issued orders in which it has said that for necessary repair and maintenance of the highway on Friday, the highway would remain shut for vehicular traffic between the Chenani-Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund tunnel segment of the highway passing through Ramban district.