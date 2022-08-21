Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH suspended for 6 hours

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained suspended for six hours on Sunday.

Traffic authorities said that for making the carriageway double at Nashri and between Mehar to Cafeteria Morh, Ramban stretch of the highway, vehicular traffic remained suspended for six hours.

They said that the vehicular traffic suspended at 3 am resumed at 9 am.

On Saturday, the vehicular traffic on the highway also remained suspended for seven hours on the recommendations of the authorities for necessary repairs of the road and to make the carriageway double between Cafeteria Morh, Ramban to Mehar stretch of the highway.

A manager of the contractor company of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said that the accumulated debris was removed from the Nashri slide, Cafeteria Morh to Mehar road stretches and a double-lane carriageway was prepared.

However, local commuters said that the Mehar to Cafeteria Morh road stretch was still narrow and two heavy vehicles cannot pass simultaneously on this stretch due to which they remained stuck in traffic jams on Sunday.