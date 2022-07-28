Traffic partially resumes on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: Vehicular traffic, after having remained disrupted for several hours by heavy rain and landslide between Mehar and Cafeteria Morh ahead of Ramban on Srinagar Jammu National Highway, was partially resumed on Wednesday evening.
However, the traffic authorities stated that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, the highway would remain open tomorrow for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims, private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles and for the one-way traffic of heavy motor vehicles for Kashmir.
Earlier the traffic officials said, the rain that lashed the area Wednesday morning, triggered a huge landslide at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh stretch which blocked the highway for several hours. However, the traffic movement was later resumed.
Police said, “For the safety of pilgrims, the scheduled convoy of Amarnath pilgrims, who left Bhagwati Nagar Jammu for the two Yatra base camps i.e., Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir was stopped and diverted to SASB Yatri Niwas Chanderkote.”
They said that after a slight improvement in weather the company, engaged by NHAI, pressed its men and machinery for clearing the landslide and slush. The Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch was cleared by this afternoon.
“After reopening the road, the convoy of Amarnath pilgrims, which was stopped and accommodated at Yatri Niwas, was allowed to move towards Yatra transit camp Lamber, Banihal. Following it, the down convoy of Amarnath pilgrims was also allowed to move towards Jammu,” they said.
After clearing the Yatra vehicles, private cars, and passenger light motor vehicles were also allowed to move towards their respective destinations on the highway.
Till the filing of this report, heavy motor vehicles released from Qazigund Kashmir were heading towards Jammu.
Meanwhile, as per an advisory of the Traffic Police Department, the cut-off timing for the Light Motor Vehicles and private cars tomorrow will be 7.30 am to 11.30 am from Nagrota-Jammu and from Jakhani (Udhampur), the timing will be 8.30 am to 12.30 pm. The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs will be 11.30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund.
The officials advised the operators of private cars and other passengers of LMVs to use the Jawahar tunnel route up to 2 pm.
“Heavy motor vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani-Udhampur after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Thursday afternoon. TCU Srinagar, Jammu and Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic,” the advisory added.