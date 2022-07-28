Traffic partially resumes on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: Vehicular traffic, after having remained disrupted for several hours by heavy rain and landslide between Mehar and Cafeteria Morh ahead of Ramban on Srinagar Jammu National Highway, was partially resumed on Wednesday evening.

However, the traffic authorities stated that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, the highway would remain open tomorrow for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims, private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles and for the one-way traffic of heavy motor vehicles for Kashmir.

Earlier the traffic officials said, the rain that lashed the area Wednesday morning, triggered a huge landslide at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh stretch which blocked the highway for several hours. However, the traffic movement was later resumed.