Traffic plies normally on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Sunday.

However, officials said that traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and a single road stretch at T2, Maroog, Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban, and some other places between Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said, “The highway remained open and vehicles plied normally as per schedule. Hundreds of vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector towards their respective destinations, without any interruption during the day.”

They said that heavy vehicles were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner.

The officials at Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban late Sunday evening informed, “Like today, subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) would remain open for scheduled traffic on Monday.”

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department advisory said, “Subject to fair weather and good road condition, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side whereas heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing road and traffic situation on the highway on Monday.”