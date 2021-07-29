Traffic restored on highway

Ramban: The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was restored today after it had remained suspended on Wednesday on account of repairs and maintenance of the road.

However, landslides halted the traffic for a few hours at Panthyal and Magarkote between Ramban and Ramsu sectors of the highway in the morning. A police official said that overnight rain triggered landslides at Panthyal and at a construction site at Magarkote due to which the traffic was disrupted for several hours on Thursday morning. Men and machinery were pressed into service by the contractor company of NHAI for clearing the highway. “The landslide was cleared and the traffic was restored in the afternoon,” officials said.

Scores of vehicles, load carriers and private cars remained stranded from both sides till the highway was cleared.

After clearing LMVs, heavy trucks stranded at Zig Qazigund were allowed to move towards Jammu in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, traffic police Srinagar/Jammu issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, LMVs, private cars passenger vehicles shall be allowed to ply on both sides towards Jammu and Srinagar on Friday. Heavy load carriers stopped at Jakhani Udhampur will be allowed towards Srinagar on Friday, it said. However, in view of inclement weather warnings issued by the MeT department the commuters have been advised not to travel on the highway without confirming the status of road from Traffic Control Unit Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban.