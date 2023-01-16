Traffic restored on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was restored after remaining suspended for around four hours at Panthyal near Ramsu in Ramban district on Monday.
Traffic authorities said vehicular traffic on the highway came to a grinding halt due to the triggering of shooting stones and landslide from a hillock at Panthyal on Monday morning.
They said that a heavy volume of rolling stones damaged a temporal steel tunnel erected for safeguarding the property and lives of the people from shooting stones at Panthyal.
The traffic officials said that as soon as the shooting stones stopped triggering from the hillock, men and machinery of the concerned agency, National Highway Authority of India, removed the damaged iron girders and cleared the accumulated stones and debris from the road.
Superintendent of Traffic Police, National Highway, Ramban, Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that after clearance of the road, traffic was through at Panthyal.
However, she advised people to drive cautiously on the highway.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) crossed landslides and shooting stones-prone Panthyal stretch for their respective destinations to Srinagar and Jammu.
They said Kashmir-bound HMV traffic also crossed the Chanderkote-Banihal sector of the highway.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 57 minutes due to shooting stones and damages to the steel tunnel at Panthyal.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Tuesday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply from both sides of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on Tuesday morning.
The cutoff timing for LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir to Jammu has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am while the cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound vehicles from Jammu have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am and from Jakhani Udhampur from 9 am to 12 pm.
No vehicle would be allowed to move before and after the cut-off time.
People have been advised not to undertake journeys on the highway without confirming the status of the road from the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu, TCU Udhampur, TCU Ramban, and TCU Srinagar on Tuesday.