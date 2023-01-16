Traffic restored on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was restored after remaining suspended for around four hours at Panthyal near Ramsu in Ramban district on Monday.

Traffic authorities said vehicular traffic on the highway came to a grinding halt due to the triggering of shooting stones and landslide from a hillock at Panthyal on Monday morning.

They said that a heavy volume of rolling stones damaged a temporal steel tunnel erected for safeguarding the property and lives of the people from shooting stones at Panthyal.

The traffic officials said that as soon as the shooting stones stopped triggering from the hillock, men and machinery of the concerned agency, National Highway Authority of India, removed the damaged iron girders and cleared the accumulated stones and debris from the road.